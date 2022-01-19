A handful of Lexus cars are now available with special financing deals

Lexus Philippines has some good news for car buyers looking to move up into the luxury segment.

The Japanese car manufacturer is kicking off 2022 by offering a handful of its cars with special financing deals. The following Lexus models are now available for 30% to 50% down payment and 0% interest for up to 36 months. Look:

2022 Lexus special financing packages

Lexus LS500h – P9,458,000 SRP Lexus RX450h – P5,398,000 SRP Lexus RX350 F Sport – P5,158,000 SRP Lexus RX350 – P4,498,000 SRP Lexus UX200 F Sport – P3,378,000 SRP Lexus UX200 – P2,658,000 SRP

ALSO READ:

Lexus has been in PH market for 13 years now

Besides the special financing packages mentioned above, the company will also be throwing in two free years of periodic maintenance with every purchase.

You can learn more about the car manufacturer’s 2022 deals on the official Lexus Philippines website. Alternatively, you can download the brand’s official MyLexus app on your iPhone or Android smartphone.

Continue reading below ↓

If you’re looking for a little extra flexibility or surety with your next luxury car, this badge might be the way to go. Planning to check any of these cars out at the dealership?

See Also

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.