Lexus has been in PH market for 13 years now

Man, time sure does fly in the automotive industry. One minute, a brand is just beginning to set up shop in the market. Next, you realize it’s been in the Philippines for well over a decade already.

We’re talking about Lexus, which is celebrating its 13th year in the Philippine market this 2022. Despite its age, the brand’s cars are as enticing as they’ve ever been thanks to a lineup that has evolved with changing customer sensibilities.

Need examples? You needn’t look further than the company’s activities in the past year for proof. In 2021, Lexus introduced the likes of the new LS and expanded its IS lineup in the local market.

The former, being the badge’s flagship sedan, represents Lexus at the top of its game—at least when it comes to offering only the best from Japan in terms of automotive luxury. Built by takumi craftsmen, the LS’ interior is arguably the most impressive in its segment.

The IS, meanwhile, is more attractive than ever as a hybrid thanks to the introduction of the IS300H. Its 2.5-liter in-line-four engine and electric motor hybrid setup, capable of 220hp and 221Nm, shows the brand is transitioning well into greener motoring here in the Philippines.

And speaking of greener motoring, Lexus appears to be headed in the right direction. While still just a concept, the Lexus LF-Z Electrified is a sign that the manufacturer can pursue a battery-powered future without sacrificing style and performance.

So, which Lexus has been your favorite release in the country over the past 13 years? Share your pick in the comments.

