Lexus PH still has special financing offers for the RX450h and RX350

Lexus Philippines is once again making several of its offerings easier to drive home this month.

The Japanese luxury car brand is still throwing in special financing offers with the RX450h, the RX350 F Sport, and the RX350. These models will be available for between a 30% to 50% downpayment with o% interest for up to 36 months.

Those of you interested in the Lexus IS F Sport, the UX200 F Sport, the and UX200, meanwhile, can feel a little more secure with choosing one of these models, as they come with two years of free periodic maintenance.

ALSO READ:

Lexus has been in PH market for 13 years now

You can check out the standard retail prices of the Lexus vehicles included in this promo below:

Lexus Philippines promo vehicles

Lexus RX450h - P5,398,000 Lexus RX350 F Sport - P5,158,000 Lexus RX350 - P4,498,000 Lexus IS F Sport - P3,808,000 Lexus UX200 F Sport - P3,378,000 Lexus UX200 - P2,658,000

Continue reading below ↓

Are you planning to check any of these offerings out at a dealership?

See Also

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.