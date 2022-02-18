Industry News

Lexus PH still has special financing offers for the RX450h and RX350

Looking for a good deal from a premium Japanese brand?
by Drei Laurel | Just now
PHOTO: Lexus Philippines

Lexus Philippines is once again making several of its offerings easier to drive home this month.

The Japanese luxury car brand is still throwing in special financing offers with the RX450h, the RX350 F Sport, and the RX350. These models will be available for between a 30% to 50% downpayment with o% interest for up to 36 months.

Those of you interested in the Lexus IS F Sport, the UX200 F Sport, the and UX200, meanwhile, can feel a little more secure with choosing one of these models, as they come with two years of free periodic maintenance.

Lexus has been in PH market for 13 years now

You can check out the standard retail prices of the Lexus vehicles included in this promo below:

Lexus Philippines promo vehicles

  1. Lexus RX450h - P5,398,000
  2. Lexus RX350 F Sport - P5,158,000
  3. Lexus RX350 - P4,498,000
  4. Lexus IS F Sport - P3,808,000
  5. Lexus UX200 F Sport - P3,378,000
  6. Lexus UX200 - P2,658,000
Are you planning to check any of these offerings out at a dealership?

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

