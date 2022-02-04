Toyota PH wants to sell 1,000 Raize units per month

The wait is over. Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has finally launched the all-new Raize. We’re sure it’s got a lot of people buzzing, and we expect to see a lot of these on the road soon.

Not just because of the sheer number of people who took the time to read our initial stories on the new subcompact crossover, but because of TMP’s sales target. During the official media launch, the company shared that it is looking to sell 1,000 units per month. That’s a lot of Raizes.

If TMP were to have its way, then it will have sold 11,000 Raize units by the end of 2022. That total alone would be more than the number of vehicles other car brands as a whole can move in a year.

PHOTO BY Topgear.com.ph

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

ALSO READ:

Toyota PH bumps the prices of the GR Yaris, Land Cruiser for 2022

We tried to ask just how many units have been spoken for since TMP started accepting reservations, but we got no specific figure. All we were told was that the customer feedback from the dealers was positive and that TMP is confident that it can reach its monthly target.

Now, there’s one thing that could spell problems for TMP: supply. With the ongoing global chip shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic, questions on how TMP will be able to ensure ample supply were raised (no pun intended). The company only said that as much as possible, it will make sure that enough units will come in, although TMP didn’t disclose how exactly this will be done.

What about you guys—do you think the Raize will be a huge hit in our market?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.