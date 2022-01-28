Toyota PH bumps the prices of the GR Yaris, Land Cruiser for 2022

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has been busy with the arrival of two new models—the Raize and the RAV4—to start off the year. But unbeknownst to many, the carmaker has also quietly implemented a price increase across its lineup.

According to a source, TMP has bumped the prices of the GR Yaris, the Land Cruiser, the Hiace, the Alphard, and the Prius. Toyota’s hot hatch sees the biggest increase at P90,000, so the GR Yaris’ SRP is now up to P2,740,000. Unfortunately, we have no word whether or not this means more GR Yaris units are being allocated to our market.

As for the Land Cruiser, the Prado 2.8 AT and Prado 4.0L V6 get P30,000 and P35,000 price increases, respectively. Meanwhile, the LC300 VX’s price tag has gone up by P37,000 and the LC300 ZX by P30,000. The FJ Cruiser also gets a P30,000 price bump.

The Alphard gets a P50,000 increase, while the Hiace gets a P45,000 bump on most of its variants. Lastly, the Prius’ SRP is now up by P50,000. For more info, you can check out the table below.

Model with variant Price increase New SRP Toyota GR Yaris 1.6L Turbo MT 90,000 2,740,000 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 ZX** 30,000 5,672,000 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 VX** 37,000 5,210,000 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 4.0L V6** 35,000 3,454,000 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 2.8 AT** 30,000 4,250,000 Toyota Hiace Super Grandia 2.8 AT (All trims) 45,000 -- Toyota Hiace GL Tourer 2.8 AT* (Monotone) 45,000 2,364,000 Toyota Hiace GL Grandia 2.8 AT* (Monotone) 45,000 2,190,000 Toyota Hiace GL Grandia 2.8 MT* (Monotone) 45,000 2,115,000 Toyota Hiace Commuter Deluxe 2.8 MT 30,000 1,679,000 Toyota Hiace Cargo 3.0 MT 20,000 1,121,000 Toyota Alphard 3.5 Gas AT** 50,000 3,960,000 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4.0L V6 30,000 2,128,000 Toyota Prius 1.8 Hybrid** 50,000 2,389,000

*Add P15,000 for two-tone exterior, **Add P15,000 for White Pearl/Premium Color finish

