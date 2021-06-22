Angie Mead King explains her difficult decision to shut down Car Porn Racing

In May 2021, Angie Mead King announced that Car Porn Racing was closing down—the end of the line for one of the most prominent names in the Philippine aftermarket and modding community.

At the time, all King posted on social media was the date Car Porn Racing was shutting its doors and updates on where clients can turn to for their servicing needs. Now, she’s speaking up regarding her decision to close shop.

On her official YouTube channel, King shared that there were four main factors that led to the shop’s closure. The first is that, well, she has grown accustomed to living outside the city now, and finds the prospect of driving back and forth between the Car Porn Racing garage and her farm unappealing.

“Everyone is asking, ‘Why, Angie, why are you closing Car Porn Racing? Well, you know, let’s start off with the most practical reason: I live in the farm now, which means it’s about a 2.5- to three-hour drive down to Manila,” King explained.

Continue reading below ↓

“Honestly, after living in the farm for almost a year, I really don’t like the city anymore. The city is so polluted, it’s so cramped, and it’s just not a great environment to be in to be a balanced person.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Reason number two is one that many business owners can probably relate to: absurd rent.

“The second major reason is that our rent is going up. You know, what’s very unfair with our rent, when we were inspected and people saw that there were some nice cars, our rent instantly doubled. For no reason,” King shared, adding that the rent Car Porn Racing was being asked to pay was double what the warehouse next to her business was paying.

Reason number three? You can add Car Porn Racing to the growing list of businesses shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic really just changed everything. It really rocked my world where I had to close other businesses. We closed some restaurants, we closed the hotels, we closed now the car shop,” she said. On the bright side, she also stressed she is not quitting the custom-car scene, and expressed confidence in the capability of other “competent people.” She specifically mentions Keith Brian Haw as one person she can trust her rides with.

Continue reading below ↓

And, finally, the final reason King decided to move on is that running Car Porn Racing just isn’t what it used to be anymore.

“The fourth reason why we’re shutting down the car shop, I actually want to get out of the service space already. Servicing cars wasn’t the main reason I got into the car shop. It was more for racing and customizing, and doing bespoke builds—something I lost along the way because we grew too fast and we wanted to cater to everyone, tried to reach as many people as possible,” King explained, adding that the company has lost its niche and competitive edge.

All good things come to an end. But as King said, while Car Porn Racing may be closing its doors for good, she’s not going anywhere and will remain present in the local aftermarket community. Would you like to see this brand revived somewhere down the line, too?

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.