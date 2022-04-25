The Audi e-tron GT is 2022’s World Performance Car winner

What makes a contemporary performance car? Obviously, you need to have the numbers under the hood or, as with many spec beasts these days, hiding inside a battery and some electric motors.

Then, of course, there’s the driving. You need to be able to leave your ‘normal’ counterparts in the dust. After that, there’s the looks, and perhaps a vehicle’s reputation among the more throttle-happy sector of the motoring community.

For 2022, the World Car Awards has deemed that the Audi e-tron GT possesses all of these qualities and then some—bestowing the model with its annual World Performance Car award.

Voted this year’s winner by a panel of 102 international motoring journalists, Audi’s performance EV beat out 12 other vehicles to nab the 2022 World Performance Car award. The other finalists were the BMW M3, the BMW M4, and the Toyota GR 86/Subaru BR-Z. This is Audi’s 11th World Car Award in the organization’s 18-year history.

PHOTO BY Audi Philippines

The latest version of the Audi e-tron GT is available with as much as 590hp and can do 0-100kph in a measly 3.3sec (if you opt for the top-spec RS variant). Top speed is set at 249kph, and with up to 488km of range on a single charge, it’s actually pretty practical, too.

“Our big goal with the Audi e-tron GT was to reimagine the Gran Turismo philosophy for the electric age,” Christiane Zorn, Audi’s head of product marketing said in a statement.

“The e-tron GT combines sporty, powerful driving with a high level of everyday usability—it is a real Gran Turismo and a true Audi. Thank you very much to the World Car judges for recognizing the Audi e-tron GT with the 2022 World Performance Car award.”

So, electric cars, huh? Think we’ve already seen the last time a car packing a traditional combustion engine drives home World Performance Car? Let us know in the comments.

PHOTO BY Audi Philippines

