Report: There’s an abandoned cargo ship carrying Porsches burning in the Atlantic Ocean

Any expectant Porsche or Volkswagen owners in the US here? Yeah, you guys are probably going to want to grab a chair for this.

According to a report by CNhttps://www.cnn.com/2022/02/17/tech/ship-fire-luxury-cars/index.htmlN, a 656-foot cargo ship named the Felicity Ace traveling from Emden, Germany to the US caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. The blaze engulfed the vessel so fast that the crew had to abandon it—along with the Porsche and Volkswagen vehicles it was transporting.

Porsche has already confirmed that its cars were among the casualties in the fire, saying it will support affected dealerships and customers.

“While it remains too early to confirm what occurred and next steps, we are, along with our colleagues at Porsche AG, supporting our customers and our dealers as best we can to find solutions,” Porsche Cars North America vice president of public relations Angus Fitton told CNN.

Volkswagen, Porsche’s parent company, has released a statement as well, saying it is aware of the situation on the Felicity Ace. Oh, and it looks like US customers whose units have been left on board are already being informed of the situation.

Matt Farah, a journalist and host of The Smoking Tire podcast, told CNN that he has already been contacted by his dealership regarding a 2022 Porsche Boxster Spyder he’s waiting on.

“The dealer confirmed that my car, along with at least a dozen other vehicles they were expecting, is on that boat,” Farah said.

Thankfully, all 22 crew members of the ship were rescued by the Portuguese Navy. How would you react if your dealership called you to say your unit was being burnt to a crisp in the middle of the ocean?

