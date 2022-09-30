Ford PH’s Driving Skills for Life program is perfect for newbie motorists

Some say that the best driving school is being out on the actual street—faced with impatient motorists, zig-zagging motorcycles, and every pothole and bump Metro Manila’s road system has to throw at you.

They’re not wrong. Experience is, after all, arguably the best driving instructor. But if someone isn’t ready for the real deal, they just aren’t.

This is where initiatives like Ford Philippines’ Driving Skills for Life program come in. If you haven’t heard of it, it’s the car brand’s way of contributing towards a safer and motoring scene.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Manila City asserts it can continue confiscating driver’s licenses of erring motorists

A new Cavite-Batangas Expressway is in the works

PHOTO BY Ford Philippines

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The program has been in the Philippines since 2008 and has helped almost 30,000 people nail the basics of motoring through hands-on driving lessons and virtual sessions covering everything from road safety to car maintenance.

For this year, the theme is Learning ‘Safe and Fuel-Efficient Driving In The New Normal.’ Some of the exercises and lessons that are part of the program include safe driving technologies, pandemic driving precautions, and even a short refresher on the country’s anti-distracted driving law.

Perhaps most importantly, the program gives newbie motorists the opportunity to gain confidence behind the wheel in a safe and controlled environment.

Interested? Ford Philippines says that a handful of its Driving Skills for Life sessions will be opened to the public. Keep an eye on the company’s official website and Facebook page for updates.

See Also

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.