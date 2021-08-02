Ford now promises same-day delivery of parts across PH

Unavailable parts. It’s a very common scenario in any dealership and is a common reason why repairs aren’t finished on time. If you regularly bring your car to the casa, there’s a chance you may have heard this one before. Lucky you if not, but we digress.

Ford Philippines, in its push to further improve its after-sales service in the country, has recently added a new parts warehouse facility to enhance parts accessibility and availability. The said facility can store and supply up to 30% more parts from its current inventory, and the additional space will accommodate parts for newer Fords like the F-150, Transit, Territory, and Ranger FX4 Max.

Also, the additional space will supposedly pave the way for Ford Philippines to become a major parts hub in the ASEAN region, supplying parts to markets such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Myanmar.

“At Ford, we aim to treat our customers like family. We recognize that parts accessibility is very important for our customers and in the overall ownership experience,” said Ford Philippines Customer Service Division director Joyce Laxamana. “With the expansion of our parts warehouse facility, we are able to better serve our customers and improve their after-sales experience when it comes to parts availability.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Apart from these, Ford Philippines is also promising same-day delivery of parts ordered before 12 noon. This is available across Ford’s 50 dealerships nationwide.

“We aim to continuously improve on our parts delivery process to expedite the servicing and maintenance of Ford vehicles in our showrooms while maintaining the Ford brand of quality service,” Laxamana added.

What do you think, readers? Let us know in the comments.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.