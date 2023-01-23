Official ARB accessories for the 2023 Ranger will soon be offered by Ford PH

Ford Philippines has some very good news for owners of the 2023 Ranger looking to give their trucks a beefier look.

The American car manufacturer has announced that it is working with off-road specialist ARB to bring the latter’s 2023 Ranger accessories to the local market.

PHOTO BY Ford Philippines

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

With this partnership, Ranger owners in the Philippines will be able to attach genuine ARB products to their units, including upgrades like an ARB suspension kit, bull bar, side steps, snorkel, and under vehicle protection (UVP). ARB and Ford also assure everyone that these accessories will function properly while maintaining the full functionality of 2023 Ranger systems and features.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

All-new Honda Civic Type R officially lands in PH priced at P3.88-M

Fixers promote ‘no-show’ service on social media, get nabbed by LTO

All ARB accessories in the Philippines will also come with a three-year warranty. ARB suspension kits, meanwhile, get a three-year or 60,000km warranty (whichever comes first).

PHOTO BY Ford Philippines

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

“We are very proud to welcome this collaboration with ARB as they are known and respected in the global off-road accessories community for the craftsmanship, quality, and reliability of their products,” Ford Philippines customer service division director Patrick Manigbas said in a statement.

“Through this groundbreaking partnership, we are able to offer world-class 4x4 accessories to our next-gen Ford customers as we see more of them enjoying various activities with their vehicles such as car camping and off-roading,” the executive added.

Expect more news to come out of Ford Philippines regarding the availability of official ARB accessories in the near future. Do you think these upgrades are worth the investment?

PHOTO BY Ford Philippines

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓