All-new Ranger pushed Ford PH to 62% sales growth in September

Planning to buy a pickup before excise taxes are applied to the segment? Yeah, so are thousands of other customers, we’re assuming—and right now, it appears the all-new Ranger is on a lot of people’s wish lists.

The next-gen Ranger helped pushed Ford Philippines to a very impressive showing in September 2022. In total, 1,311 units of the pickup were sold last month, bringing the brand’s monthly sales total to 2,896—enough for 62% growth compared to the same period the year prior.

The Territory was the company’s number two model last month with 812 units sold, while the all-new Everest placed third with 723 units.

Ford Philippines has sold 16,244 units year-to-date, which has resulted in a 10% growth compared to the same period in 2021. The third quarter, in particular, was a big one for the brand with 7,288 vehicles sold and 50% growth.

“We thank our customers for their continued patronage of the Ford brand, as well as our dealers for their solid partnership in bringing our vehicles closer to more customers nationwide,” Ford Philippines managing director Mike Breen said in a statement.

“Launching our next-gen vehicles in the last quarter definitely gave our retail performance a big boost, and we are definitely encouraged to sustain the momentum as we near the end of the year with more exciting offers and services for our customers.”

So, the Ranger then? Or did you have a different pickup model in mind?

