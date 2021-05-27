Ford expects 40% of its global volume to be EVs by 2030

The Ford F-150 Lightning is a great leap forward for the electric vehicle (EV) movement in the US. In the grand scheme of things, though? Turning America’s best-selling truck into an EV is just the tip of the iceberg.

During its Capital Markets Day webcast, Ford detailed its new Ford+ growth strategy, revealing that it expects 40% of its global volume to be comprised of fully electric vehicles by the year 2030. This includes relatively new offerings like the aforementioned Ford F-150 lightning pickup truck and Mustang Mach-E, and soon, the E-Transit commercial van.

The American carmaker is also accelerating its investment in battery development to $30 billion (P1.4 trillion) by 2025. This includes developments such as the Ford Ion Park, which the company describes as “a global center of battery excellence comprising more than 150 experts in battery chemistries, testing, manufacturing, and value-chain management.”

To help its initiative, the brand is also launching a new global vehicle service called Ford Pro. This will lean towards commercial cars and will cover both units equipped with internal combustion engines and electric powertrains. It will “integrate, digitize and simplify transportation” by offering charging solutions and digital services.

“I’m excited about what Ford+ means for our customers, who will get new and better experiences by pairing our iconic, world-class vehicles with connected technology that constantly gets better over time,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.

“This is our biggest opportunity for growth and value creation since Henry Ford started to scale the Model T, and we’re grabbing it with both hands.”

So yeah, don’t expect the F-150 to be the last of Ford’s vehicles to receive the EV treatment. What other models would you like to see go green and why? Let us know in the comments.

