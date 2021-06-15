GM ditches stop-start function in some models due to global chip shortage

Last month, we reported that several major car manufacturers were making production adjustments due to the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage, with some resorting to ditching certain features in order to cope.

In the case of General Motors (GM), it had to leave fuel economy modules out of the Chevrolet Silverado, leading to less fuel-efficient performance for the truck.

Apparently, this wasn’t the full extent of the situation for the American car brand, as it is leaving out the start-stop feature from several models as well due to the chip crisis. This includes newer versions of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra.

GM Authority was recently able to get hold of dealer communication from the carmaker explaining the move. In it, GM explains that the decision to leave the feature out allows the company to continue manufacturing popular SUVs and trucks.

“By taking this measure, it will enable us to continue production of our high-demand full-size SUV and pick-ups as the industry continues to rebound and strengthen. Most of the affected vehicles will experience a minor reduction in fuel economy and customers will receive a $50 (P2,400) credit on the MSRP for affected vehicles,” it reads, adding that the company is taking steps to address the situation.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Our supply chain organization continues to make strides working with our supply base to mitigate the near-term impacts of the semiconductor situation. GM continues to leverage every available semiconductor to build and ship our most popular and in-demand products, including our highly profitable full-size trucks and SUVs for our customers. However, the semiconductor situation continues to remain fluid globally.”

Yikes. How soon do you think affected supply chains will be able to get this situation in order? Let us know in the comments.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.