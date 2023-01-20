Honda suspends orders for Civic Type R in Japan, shipments now delayed by over a year

So, the all-new Honda Civic Type R is now available in the Philippines. If the hot hatch’s supply situation in Japan is any indication, though, it might not be for much longer.

In a statement released on its official Japanese website, the car brand announced that it has temporarily stopped taking orders for the 2023 Honda Civic Type R. The reason? Shipments are now delayed by over a year.

“Since its launch, the Civic Type R has been well-received by customers, and we have received a large number of orders,” Honda’s message on the model’s product page reads.

“On the other hand, due to the impact of the spread of the new coronavirus infection, chronic semiconductor shortages, unstable parts arrival, and delays in logistics, it is difficult to forecast future production. In order to ensure the delivery of the Civic Type R to all customers who have already placed orders, we have temporarily stopped accepting orders,” the company added.

Honda ends its message by apologizing to its customers, saying it will inform everyone as soon as the manufacturer is ready to resume accepting orders for the hot hatch.

A moment of silence for all the eager Type R fanboys left out in the cold over in Japan. Do you think this news will have any impact on the vehicle’s supply situation here in the Philippines? Let us know in the comments section.

