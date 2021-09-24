Starting 2022, Honda will begin rolling out cars with built-in Google features

Smartphone connectivity in cars has come a long way over the past couple of years. But even now, with the likes of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay becoming standard in many models, the application of this tech still isn’t perfect.

Depending on your vehicle and what type of head unit it comes with, the smartphone connectivity experience may vary. If this is a dilemma you run into relatively often, you may want to consider buying a Honda in the near future. Well, at least if you use an Android phone.

The Japanese car manufacturer is teaming up with Google to incorporate more of the tech giant’s features in its cars. Beginning in the second half of 2022, Honda will release models with Google services like voice assistant and navigation integrated.

The first Honda to come with built-in Google connectivity will be a yet-to-be-named model for the North American market. From there, Honda says it will expand this strategy on a global scale in stages.

“It is our great pleasure to be able to offer new value for mobility and people’s daily lives all around the world by combining Honda’s strengths in advanced technologies in automobile development and Google’s strengths in innovative information technologies,” Honda operating executive Satoshi Takami said in a statement.

“Honda will continue to take on challenges to create new value while rapidly addressing the transformation of mobility without being bound by the conventional wisdom of the automobile industry.”

It’s still impossible to tell when Honda will apply this strategy to ASEAN models, but when the company does, do you think you’ll ditch a smartphone connection in favor of just using a car’s head unit all on its own? Sound off in the comments.

