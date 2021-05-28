Report: Hyundai to cut internal combustion model lineup by half to invest in EVs

If a recent report by Reuters turns out to be true, it’s only a matter of time before internal combustion engines (ICE) start disappearing from Hyundai’s lineup.

Sources close to Hyundai have told the news outlet that the South Korean car manufacturer plans to cut its internal combustion engine lineup by as much as 50%. The move was supposedly approved in March 2021 and comes in a bid to invest more of its resources into electric vehicles (EV).

“It is an important business move, which first and foremost allows the release of R&D resources to focus on the rest: electric motors, batteries, fuel cells,” one of the sources said.

“Hyundai has stopped developing new powertrains for internal combustion engine cars,” another source added.

Reuters reached out to Hyundai for comment, and the brand’s response is that it is accelerating the adoption of greener vehicles like EVs and fuel cell models but will continue to work on improving its ICE lineup in emerging markets. It added that its goal is full electrification by 2040 and that more EV models will gradually be added to markets like the US, China, and Europe.

This is big, but it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. Carmakers the world over have, after all, been announcing their intent to go electric one after the other. So, what Hyundai models do you think will get the axe first?

