Former Apple designer Jony Ive is now lending his talents to Ferrari

Jony Ive, the man responsible for designing some of Apple’s most iconic products (including the iMac and iPhone) is taking his talents to the auto industry.

On September 27, Ferrari holding company Exor announced that it had signed a “long term, multi-year collaboration” with Ive’s design firm LoveFrom. Details regarding the new partnership remain scarce, but the company describes the collab as a mashup of Ferrari performance and Ive’s creativity.

This is more than just bringing a familiar name on board for a project or two. Ive will be joining Exor’s ‘Partners Council,’ and will be pursuing work with the company outside the realm of Ferrari and in the broader business of luxury as well.

In a statement, Ive and fellow LoveFrom founder and designer Marc Newson shared that they were thrilled to be working with Ferrari—in part because the two of them are apparently collectors of the Italian supercar brand.

“We are thrilled to be embarking on such an important, long-term collaboration with Ferrari and more broadly Exor,” the designers said.

“As Ferrari owners and collectors, we could not be more excited about collaborating with this extraordinary company,” they added, saying they feel the partnership will produce some “important and valuable work.”

Good choice on Ferrari’s part. If this new partnership produces anything close to Ive’s previous work, the industry is in for a treat. What proposition do you find more exciting? An actual Apple Car, or a Ferrari designed by the great Jony Ive? Sound off in the comments.

