The Sportage was Kia’s best-selling model in 2021—is it about time we get it in PH?

A lot of automotive brands were able to bounce back in the past year. Korean carmaker Kia, for example, saw significant growth in sales in 2021.

According to the company’s latest report, it was able to sell 2,777,056 units across the globe—this total reflects a 6.5% year-on-year increase. Kia sold 535,016 units in Korea and 2,242,040 units outside of its home market. The latter was good for a 9.1% year-on-year increase.

Kia attributes these improvements to its “effective supply chain management strategies and the successful launch of new models.” This year, the company aims to move 3.15 million units in total—562,000 in Korea and 2.59 million in other markets.

Now, in the midst of all the numbers and figures, there was one standout piece of info for us, and it involves the Sportage. The compact crossover was Kia’s best-selling model last year, accounting for 363,630 of the total global sales. And with this kind of performance, we can’t help but wonder: Why hasn’t Kia Philippines brought this in yet?

Continue reading below ↓

Think about it. It would only make sense for the carmaker to update the Sportage in a crossover-crazy market like ours. Besides, if Kia has enough space for the all-new Sorento—a much more expensive and luxurious offering—in its local lineup, then surely it has room for the new Sportage, too.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The all-new Sportage has new and improved looks, a host of advanced features, and some very capable powertrains to boot. Assuming Kia Philippines gets the pricing right, we think this could compete against other budget offerings in its segment.

Well, what do you guys think? Would you like to see the all-new Kia Sportage arrive in our market this year? The comments section is open.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.