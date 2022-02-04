Strong Stonic sales helped Kia PH reach a 76% YOY growth in 2021

It looks like Kia Philippines had a great year in 2021. The carmaker has shared that it was able to sell 3,748 vehicles last year, equal to a 76% year-on-year increase.
The brand’s biggest sales driver? The Stonic. Introduced in October 2020, it quickly became a hit. Kia moved more than 1,300 Stonic units in 2021, as the subcompact crossover accounted for 37% of the company’s total sales.
The Soluto comes up at second. Kia sold nearly 800 units of its affordable subcompact sedan, making up for 21% of its 2021 sales. The third best-selling vehicle, meanwhile, was the K2500, which accounted for 17% of last year’s tally.
“Our teams are inspired by our refreshed vision to equip Filipinos with everything they need to move towards a brighter, bolder future,” said Kia Philippines president Manny Aligada. “We are confident that our purpose-driven vehicles, partnered with our efforts in improving our dealerships, customer care, and after-sales services, will accelerate Kia Philippines into the next phase of growth in 2022 and beyond.”
We expect Kia to have even more growth in 2022. It just brought in a new Stonic variant as well as the all-new Sorento to close out the previous quarter, and it’s kicking things off this year with the launch of the all-new Carnival. Exciting times are up ahead for the brand. What are you looking forward to seeing from Kia?
