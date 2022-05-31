A luxury resort for car enthusiasts complete with its own track will open in Japan next year

Is the COVID-19 crisis beginning to wind down? We wouldn’t say that. At least not yet. If there’s anything we’ve learned over the past two years, it’s that the situation during a pandemic can change at any given moment.

What is happening, though, is that some countries are beginning to open their borders to tourists once more—including Japan, which is already holding ‘test tours’ to see how to go about further loosening restrictions to boost tourism.

Ah, Japan. Is anyone else already planning a trip there? If your answer is yes, scrap everything now because you’re going to have to start from scratch after this news: A luxury resort for car enthusiasts in Minamiboso is set to open next year.

PHOTO BY Magarigawa Club

Located just one hour away from Tokyo, the Magarigawa Club provides breathtaking views of legendary Mount Fuji, a luxurious clubhouse that features its own onsen, dog park, other premium amenities, and even its own track.

You read that correctly. This ‘world-class driving club’ has its own track. Work began before the pandemic with Formula 1 designers from Tilke Engineers and Architects helming the project. It features 22 corners, an 800-meter straight, 250 meters of elevation difference, and spans 3.5km.

PHOTO BY Magarigawa Club

After a long day at the track, visitors can also retreat to their own private paddock. These facilities feature four parking spaces—all of which are climate-controlled. Magarigawa Club will also send professionals over to you to perform maintenance checks and ensure your rides are ready for another track run.

If everything goes according to the Japanese government’s plans and the global health situation continues to improve, maybe visiting this place in 2023 won’t be as ambitious as it sounds. Of course, there’s still the problem regarding the travel budget—but hey, let’s cross that bridge when we get there.

PHOTO BY Magarigawa Club

