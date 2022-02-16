There’s an ongoing service campaign for older Mazda BT-50 units in PH

Owners of older Mazda BT-50 units are going to want to pay attention here.

The Japanese car manufacturer is reminding motorists with BT-50 units produced from 2012 to 2015 to bring their vehicle in for servicing. The culprit? The latch that secures the rear seat and holds it upright.

Units affected by this issue (VIN MM7UP*****W118317 to 462951) may experience a noisy back seat. The company also added that the rear seat may fall if the latch fails, and that clearance between a child restraint and seat may become too narrow for rear-facing child seats.

This is the same service campaign Mazda Philippines announced back in 2017. The manufacturer is simply reminding owners of affected units to drop by a dealership to get the issue fixed.

“As a demonstration of the brand’s commitment to its customers, Mazda Motor Corporation has been continuously monitoring the safety of its vehicles even years after they were sold,” Mazda Philippines general manager for customer service and aftersales Ramil De Vera said in a statement.

“Being the exclusive distributors of Mazda vehicles in the country, Mazda Philippines, through our dealerships, has also been reaching out to the owners of the vehicles included in this Proactive Special Service Campaign so that we may assist in ensuring the safe and worry-free use of their Mazda BT-50.”

The repair will be free of charge and is expected to take under two hours. Owners of affected units can book a servicing appointment with their nearest Mazda dealer.

