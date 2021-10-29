Mercedes-Benz PH is showcasing the V-Class for the month of November

Planning to buy a family van on a not-so-modest budget? If you’re in this boat, your nearest Mercedes-Benz dealership might be worth checking out right now.

Auto Nation Group (ANG), the German car manufacturer’s office local distributor, is kicking off the month of November by showcasing the Mercedes-Benz V-Class—one of the plushest people haulers in the Philippine market.

The company is currently holding its Vans Festival until November 30, wherein customers can get as much as P700,000 worth of discounts and freebies on a brand-new V-Class.

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

In a statement, ANG said that this month-long event is meant to highlight the model’s versatility as a family ride for out-of-town excursions, a convenient mobile office for getting work done while on the move, and even as a shuttle service.

ANG is inviting interested buyers to drop by a dealership and see what the V-Class has to offer for themselves—both in terms of capability and safety features. All of the brand’s Philippine showrooms are taking part in the Mercedes-Benz Vans Fest, so it shouldn’t be too hard to find one where you can check a unit out.

Where would you rank the V-Class among the country’s top vans? Let us know in the comments.

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

