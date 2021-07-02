Industry News

You can now buy Method Race Wheels in PH

Looking for some new wheels for your truck or SUV?
by Drei Laurel | 12 hours ago
PHOTO: Method Race Wheels

Any aftermarket-loving truck and SUV owners present? Good news, because you’re going to have a new wheel brand to consider once your ride is due for an upgrade.

Method Race Wheels has been launched in the Philippine market, with Wheel Gallery as its official distributor. Its first product to hit local shelves will be the MR107 Bead Grip—the same wheel the Toyota Gazoo Racing Dakar Rally Hilux is fitted with.

Continue reading below ↓

Besides looking good, the MR107 Bead Grip can supposedly withstand even the harshest conditions drivers throw at it and can handle up to 4,000lbs of load. They also feature the brand’s Bead Grip technology, which allows the wheels to hold tires with as little as 10psi without the need for a mechanical beadlock ring. What’s more, the brand claims their reduced weight puts less strain on a vehicle’s drivetrain.

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

No official price for the MR107 Bead Grip yet, but Wheel Gallery says a full set of 16-inch wheels will cost around P90,000.

Continue reading below ↓

“Wheel Gallery has proven to be an automotive aftermarket leader in the Philippines and we are excited to partner with a well-known and established brand to bring our industry-leading products to market,” Matt Harris, Method Race Wheels global sales director, said in a statement.

“Our commitment to customer experience, product quality, and persistent innovation will be represented well through our new partner,” he added.

Continue reading below ↓

Damn, these would definitely look good on a Toyota FJ Cruiser. Any truck or SUV owners here who’ll be considering this new release for their ride?

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
Geely continues PH expansion with new Aseana and Angeles dealerships
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Method Race Wheels

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱