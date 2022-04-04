Nearly 2 million commuters rode the MRT-3 on first week of Libreng Sakay program

It looks like things have been going quite well following the inauguration of the MRT-3 Rehabilitation Project and the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) launch of its Libreng Sakay program.

According to the DOTr, the MRT-3 served a total of 1,934,424 commuters from March 28 to April 3, 2022. The rail line also logged its highest ridership since the start of the pandemic on Friday, April 1, when it ferried 309,225 passengers in a day.

PHOTO BY DOTr on Facebook

This was made possible through the use of the new Dalian and four-car CKD trains. Each CKD or Dalian train car can load up to 394 passengers, meaning a three-car configuration can ferry up to 1,182 passengers and a four-car one can carry up to 1,756 commuters. On the first day of the Libreng Sakay program, the MRT-3 line saw the first-ever deployment of the four-car CKD train sets.

“Naging proactive po tayo sa pagte-test ng ating mga tren sa four-car configuration, ganun din sa ating Dalian trains, in anticipation of the return to normal scenario,” said MRT-3 OIC-general manager and director for operations Michael Capati. “Ngayon, naging posible po ang sabay-sabay kaya na natin magpatakbo ng up to 22 train sets during peak hours, kasama na ang dalawa nating four-car CKD train sets at isang Dalian train set dahil sa tagumpay na rehabilitasyon ng MRT-3, at ng patuloy na maaayos na pagmimintina ng ating upgraded subsystems, kasama ang tracks, signaling, power, rolling stock, at mga pasilidad po natin.”

The free rides for all MRT-3 commuters will be available until April 30, 2022. To read more on that, you can check ou the DOTr’s post below.

