Heads up, commuters: All MRT-3 rides will be free from March 28 to April 30

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) officially inaugurated the MRT-3 Rehabilitation Project yesterday. In celebration of the milestone, the agency has announced that commuters will be able to enjoy free rides along the rail line starting next week.

According to the DOTr’s latest advisory, the free MRT-3 free rides will only be available from March 28 to April 30. Look:

“Indeed, this is showing that DOTr is making numerous great achievements under the leadership of Secretary Art Tugade,” said Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Representative Takema Sakamoto. “I am certain that this flagship project will be a showcase of the strong partnership between the two nations. Rest assured that JICA is, and will be always with you, to support the seamless transportation infrastructure for the better and comfortable life of the Philippines.”

The massive rehabilitation project saw the MRT-3’s daily passenger capacity double from 300,000 to 600,000. The average speed of the trains has grown twice as much from the previous 30kph to 60kph, and the intervals between trains have been reduced from 9min to just 3.5min. The rail line now also has the capability to deploy 23 trains in total, significantly more than the previous daily average of 10-15.

