Report: Nissan and Mitsubishi are ramping up their EV kei car production

Size matters when it comes to cars? Sure. But bigger doesn’t necessarily mean better—or more sellable for that matter. Just ask Nissan and Mitsubishi.

According to a new report by Nikkei Asia, the two Japanese car manufacturers are gearing up to increase their production of electric-powered kei cars.

The brands will reportedly increase kei car manufacturing by around 20% in the 2023 fiscal year. The Nissan Sakura and Mitsubishi eK X EV, both of which share the same platform, are the driving forces in the two brands’ success in the segment, having received as many as 35,000 orders since June. Nissan and Mitsubishi accounted for half of the Japanese market’s EV sales from April to August 2022.

Nikkei Asia adds that Mitsubishi’s suppliers are already aware of the plans to increase production and that the ramp-up will be accompanied by an increase in work shifts rather than equipment.

With EV sales in Japan expected to more than double in the 2022 fiscal year compared to 2021, the move makes a ton of sense. Nikkei Asia also reports that both Suzuki and Daihatsu have separate plans to enter the lucrative EV kei car segment soon as well.

So, is the writing on the wall for gasoline-powered kei cars? Let us know what you think in the comments.

