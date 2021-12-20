Nissan is launching a new motorsport and customization wing in 2022

Some relatively big news from the world of Nissan today: The Japanese car manufacturer is set to launch a new motorsport and customization wing next year aptly named the Nissan Motorsports & Customizing Company.

Exciting stuff, but what does this mean for the company’s long-running performance department, Nismo? Details out of Nissan remain scarce, but Nismo appears it will play a big role in the establishment of the new department.

According to Nissan, the upcoming wing will be comprised of its subsidiaries Autech and Nismo. In a statement, the brand declared the two names will be integrated next year to “better globally utilize Autech's know-how in developing and manufacturing customized vehicles and Nismo’s brand power built up through motorsports.”

“Autech, with its wide range of expertise, is a pioneer of customized vehicles. Nismo, through motorsports and enhanced driving pleasure, is a symbol of the spirit of challenge in Nissan cars,” Nissan chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta said.

“We are confident that the integration of these two companies will bring us even closer to the pinnacle of exciting mobility we are aiming for.”

The Nissan Motorsports & Customizing Company will start off with a capital of 480 million Japanese yen (around P211 million) and around 600 employees. So, is anyone here expecting this to become another greatest hits factory for the Japanese brand?

