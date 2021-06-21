Nissan PH is offering up to P120k off on the Almera, P155k off on the Terra this month

Potential car buyers are in for a treat this month. Nissan Philippines has just rolled out its new ‘Drive Beyond’ promo, and massive discounts across its lineup are available.

The new promo is similar to the last one, only there have been some slight tweaks made to the deals available. The Nissan Almera, for example, is now available with a P120,000 discount for the top-spec N-Sport AT variant. Base-variant Almeras, meanwhile, can now be had with a P58,000 discount.

Discounts on the Terra are also still available. The pre-refresh VL 4x2 and 4x4 variants are available at P155,000 and P145,000 off, respectively, while the updated top-spec Terras come with a P45,000 discount.

PHOTO BY Nissan Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Other deals include P100,000 off on all Sylphy variants and P150,000 off on all X-Trail variants. Customers who opt to purchase through Nissan Finance will also be eligible for additional P10,000 or P20,000 discounts. There are also low down payment deals available for select models. For a better look at all the discounts available, you can head on over to the official promo website by clicking these blue words.

If you’re in the market for a brand-new car, do you think any of these deals worth considering?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.