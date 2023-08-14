PH fuel price update: P1.90/L increase for gas, P1.50/L for diesel effective August 15

No reprieve yet, motorists: For the sixth straight week, prices of fuel are going up.

According to the latest advisory from various fuel companies, diesel prices will increase by another P1.50 per liter, after last week’s P4/L price increase. Gasoline prices will also go up by P1.90 per liter. Finally, kerosene will have a price hike of P2.50 per liter.

Once these adjustments take effect, gasoline prices will have gone up by P12.40/L since the beginning of 2023. Meanwhile, diesel prices will have had a net increase of P8.60/L since the start of the year. Fuel price movements for the past few weeks are linked below.

PHOTO BY Adobe Stock

As always, remember that fuel prices may vary depending on location and the brand of the fuel station; it might be cheaper somewhere along your regular route than it is in the area of your residence or work. Thinking of switching to a lower-octane formulation during this time of high fuel prices? Read here if that will have an effect on your engine’s health. Found less expensive fuel from another brand? We discuss here if mixing different brands of fuel is bad for your vehicle. Running very low on fuel? We answer here if a glowing fuel warning light is that big a deal. You can also read here why buying fuel ‘tingi-tingi’ style is hurting your car. And if you want to try stretching your tank of fuel over a longer distance, check out these fuel-saving tips.

We’re compiling the official advisories from various fuel companies below. Check back here for updates throughout the week.

Philippine fuel prices: August 15 to 21, 2023

The past few weeks in fuel prices:

