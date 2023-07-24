PH fuel price update: P1.35/L increase for gasoline effective July 25

Bad news for those hoping the last week of July will bring an improvement to fuel prices: Another round of price hikes will take effect for the week of July 25 to 31, 2023.

According to the latest advisory from various fuel companies, gasoline prices will increase yet again by P1.35 per liter, which is at least smaller than last week’s hike of P1.90/L. Diesel prices will also go up by P0.45 per liter—much smaller than the previous P2.10/L increase. Finally, kerosene will also have a price hike of P0.35 per liter.

Once these adjustments take effect, gasoline prices will have gone up by P8.90/L since the beginning of 2023. Meanwhile, the net decrease for diesel prices is now down to just P0.40/L since the start of the year. Fuel price movements for the past few weeks are linked below.

Note that fuel prices may vary depending on location and the brand of the fuel station; it might be cheaper somewhere along your regular route than it is in the area of your residence or work. Thinking of switching to a lower-octane formulation during this time of high fuel prices? Read here if that will have an effect on your engine’s health. Found less expensive fuel from another brand? We discuss here if mixing different brands of fuel is bad for your vehicle. You can also read here why buying fuel ‘tingi-tingi’ style is hurting your car. And if you want to try stretching your tank of fuel over a longer distance, check out these fuel-saving tips.

We’re compiling the official advisories from various fuel companies below. Check back here for updates throughout the week.

Philippine fuel prices: July 25 to 31, 2023

