PH fuel price update: P0.70/L rollback for gas, diesel effective July 4

If you’ve been waiting for fuel prices to roll back before topping up your ride, tomorrow’s your chance: Prices are set to go down across the board after last week’s hike.

According to the latest advisory from various fuel companies, gasoline prices will go down by P0.70 per liter for the week of July 4 to 10, 2023. Diesel prices will also decrease by P0.70 per liter, and kerosene prices will roll back by P0.85 per liter.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The next-gen Mitsubishi Strada has already been turned into a rally truck

Guide: How to settle Manila City traffic violations online

What does that do in terms of net fuel price changes for the year? Once these adjustments take effect, gasoline prices will have gone up by P5.85/L since the beginning of 2023. Meanwhile, diesel prices will have seen a net decrease of P3.70/L since the start of the year. Fuel price movements for the past few weeks are linked below.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Adobe Stock

As always, it’s important to note that fuel prices may vary depending on location and the brand of the fuel station. Found less expensive fuel from another brand? We discuss here if mixing different brands of fuel is bad for your vehicle. You can also read here why buying fuel ‘tingi-tingi’ style is hurting your car. And if you want to try stretching your tank of fuel over a longer distance, check out these fuel-saving tips.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

We’re compiling the official advisories from various fuel companies below. Check back here for updates throughout the week.

Philippine fuel prices: July 4 to 10, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The past few weeks in fuel prices: