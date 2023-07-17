PH fuel price update: Increase of P2.10/L for diesel, P1.90/L for gas effective July 18

If you’re reading this before July 18, best head to the fuel station and top up now before big price hikes for both gasoline and diesel take effect this week.

According to the latest advisory from various fuel companies, gasoline prices will go up by P1.90 per liter for the week of July 18 to 24, 2023. Diesel prices will have a bigger increase of P0.75 per liter, and kerosene prices will roll go up by P1.80 per liter.

Once these adjustments take effect, gasoline prices will have gone up by P7.55/L since the beginning of 2023. Meanwhile, diesel prices will have seen a net decrease of P0.85/L since the start of the year. Fuel price movements for the past few weeks are linked below.

Note that fuel prices may vary depending on location and the brand of the fuel station; it might be cheaper somewhere along your regular route than it is in the area of your residence or work. Found less expensive fuel from another brand? We discuss here if mixing different brands of fuel is bad for your vehicle. You can also read here why buying fuel ‘tingi-tingi’ style is hurting your car. And if you want to try stretching your tank of fuel over a longer distance, check out these fuel-saving tips.

We’re compiling the official advisories from various fuel companies below. Check back here for updates throughout the week.

Philippine fuel prices: July 18 to 24, 2023

The past few weeks in fuel prices: