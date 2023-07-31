PH fuel price update: P3.50/L price increase for diesel effective August 1

What a start to August: We’re in for massive fuel price hikes for the week of August 1 to 7, 2023.

According to the latest advisory from various fuel companies, gasoline prices will jump up by P2.10 per liter. Diesel prices will soar even higher, increasing by a whopping P3.50 per liter. Finally, kerosene prices will increase by P3.25 per liter.

Once these adjustments take effect, gasoline prices will have gone up by P11/L since the beginning of 2023. Meanwhile, diesel prices will have had a net increase of P3.10/L since the start of the year. Fuel price movements for the past few weeks are linked below.

As always, remember that fuel prices may vary depending on location and the brand of the fuel station; it might be cheaper somewhere along your regular route than it is in the area of your residence or work. Thinking of switching to a lower-octane formulation during this time of high fuel prices? Read here if that will have an effect on your engine’s health. Found less expensive fuel from another brand? We discuss here if mixing different brands of fuel is bad for your vehicle. Running very low on fuel? We answer here if a glowing fuel warning light is that big a deal. You can also read here why buying fuel ‘tingi-tingi’ style is hurting your car. And if you want to try stretching your tank of fuel over a longer distance, check out these fuel-saving tips.

Philippine fuel prices: August 1 to 7, 2023

Philippine fuel prices: August 1 to 7, 2023

