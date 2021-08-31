Porsche is set to expand its assembly operations into Southeast Asia

If Porsche’s latest plans pan out, your next unit from the German carmaker might be sourced from somewhere much closer than Europe.

In a statement, the brand bared that is ready to bring its assembly operations to Southeast Asia, starting with Malaysia in 2022. The move comes in a bid to strengthen Porsche’s presence in the region—an area the company describes as one with “significant growth and innovation potentials.”

“We’re fortunate that, due to careful planning, our existing factories are more than up to the task of meeting current and future global demand for our cars,” Porsche production and logistics executive board member Albrecht Reimold said in a statement.

“However, the new assembly site in Malaysia meets specific market needs and, although a standalone project and modest in size and capacity, it signals our willingness to learn and adapt to specific local market conditions.”

The upcoming Malaysian assembly facility will be set up in partnership with Sime Darby Berhad, and will initially only tackle final assembly for local models. Porsche sales and marketing board member Detlev von Platen said that this step towards expansion will help the brand keep up with the times.

“As Porsche is moving into a new era of mobility, Malaysia and the ASEAN region are gaining increasing importance. This step now is part of a long-standing initiative to keep pace with rapidly evolving customer and market demands,” he said.

Think high-end brands like Porsche will someday eye the Philippines to be part of its global production operations? Let us know in the comments.

