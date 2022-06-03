14 Images: This Porsche x Audi EV showcase is the one mall display to check out this weekend

Have you noticed anything during your shopping runs? Yes, mall displays by car manufacturers are a thing again—a sign that local brands are truly on the bounce back following a rough couple of years because of COVID-19.

For the most part, these setups are just as you remember them: Car shows up, you can check them out up close, and sales personnel are nearby in case you want to lock down a unit for yourself. Same stuff.

If you’re looking for a mall display that’s different, though, you might be interested in dropping by Rockwell’s Power Plant Mall this weekend. Porsche and Audi are back inside to show off the most advanced rides they have to offer.

We’re talking, of course, about electric vehicles. Porsche is fielding the Taycan at the event, while Audi is currently flaunting a pair of its e-tron offerings.

You don’t even necessarily need to be a follower of these brands to visit. If you’re even remotely interested in electric vehicles—or just simply want to be in the presence of some pretty cool rides—dropping by will be well worth your time.

Still mulling it? Here are some images from the display’s opening last week to help convince you.

Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron mall display:

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

