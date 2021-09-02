Subaru PH is offering the Forester and the XV at P210,000 off this month

Motor Image Pilipinas (MIP) will not be holding another Subaru Festival this year. In lieu of this, the exclusive distributor of Subaru vehicles in the Philippines is rolling out discounts on its vehicles for September instead.

Through its new Festival of Deals promo, MIP is offering a P210,000 discount on select variants of the Forester and the XV. The Forester 2.0i-L EyeSight can be had for just P1,728,000, while the XV 2.0i-S EyeSight is available for P1,698,000.

The aforementioned Forester variant is now also available for a low down payment of P178,000, and a free GT Lite body kit upgrade on the SUV is also available. Customers who opt out of the full cash discounts may instead get complimentary service vouchers worth up to P40,000, or equivalent to two years’ worth of preventive maintenance service (other variants come with a P30,000 PMS voucher).

XV buyers, meanwhile, can also opt for financing with an P89,000 low down payment package.

PHOTO BY Motor Image Pilipinas

MIP is also rolling out a P100,000 discount on the new Evoltis this month. Plus, the newly launched Outback is also currently available with a P50,000 introductory discount. You can click here to read more on the Evoltis, and here for more about the Outback.

In addition to all these deals, MIP is also extending its Special Frontliners Appreciation Promo. This gives frontliners and essential workers as well as their family members an exclusive P20,000 discount that can be had on top of other existing deals.

Customers only need to present a valid Professional Regulation Commission license, an Inter-Agency Task Force ID, or a company ID. You can check out the list of workers entitled to the discount below:

Medical and health personnel

Commuter transport (land, air, and sea), including logistics

Frontline government workers in the justice, security, transport, and social protection sectors

Workers in manufacturing for food, beverage, medical, and pharmaceutical products

Frontline workers in food retail, including food service delivery

Frontline government workers

Frontline workers in financial services

Teaching personnel in medical and allied medical courses of higher education institutions,

including personnel handling laboratories

Frontline workers in hotels and accommodation

Priests, pastors, and religious leaders

OFWs not classified above and scheduled for deployment within two (2) months

Lastly, MIP will be giving away free Subaru merch to all walk-in customers or those who book an appointment with a Subaru sales representative. They will also receive more freebies upon completion of any test drive.

