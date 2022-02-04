Save up to P210,000 this month on a brand-new Subaru XV, Forester, and Evoltis

February 2022 might be the perfect month to pull the trigger on a brand-new Subaru vehicle.

From now until the end of the month, Motor Image Pilipinas—the Japanese brand’s official local distributor—is offering the Subaru XV, the Forester, and the Evoltis with special deals and discounts.

Subaru PH to launch all-new WRX sedan and wagon, refreshed Forester in 2022

Subaru XV, Forester, and Evoltis deals

Subaru XV 2.0 i-S EyeSight CVT (P1,908,000 SRP)

As low as P20,710 per month As low as P269,000 downpayment Up to P210,000 in cash savings

Subaru Forester 2.0 I-L EyeSight CVT (P1,938,000 SRP)

As low as P21,036 per month As low as P275,000 downpayment Up to P210,000 in cash savings Combination of P130,000 in cash savings with a GT Lite Kit and P40,000 in service vouchers

Subaru Evoltis 2.4 Touring EyeSight CVT (P3,480,000 SRP)

0% Interest for 12 months at 40% downpayment Up to P100,000 in cash savings

Dropping by a dealership, even if you’re simply checking out a unit, should be worth it this month. The company will be giving away Subaru merchandise to all walk-in and scheduled customers.

So, do any of these offers sound like a good deal to you?

