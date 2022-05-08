Tesla and Mercedes in top list of brands that consumers love

MBLM, a global marketing agency, has just released its Brand Intimacy Study for 2022. The report studies how consumers bond with the brands they use and love. Alongside that, however, the results feature the highest-ranking brands when it comes to emotion.

Disney ranked at the top for the second time since 2019, with Tesla and Apple following behind. MBLM highlights that three technology brands are featured in the top 10, as well as three media and entertainment brands. Two are automotive manufacturers.

10 Highest-ranking overall brands in the Brand Intimacy Study for 2022:

Disney Tesla Apple Sony YouTube Mercedes-Benz Trader Joe’s Netflix Sega Android

See the full ranking here.

NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Report: Justin Bieber lands on Ferrari’s blacklist for modifying his unit

MMDA: The number coding scheme will be suspended on May 9

The study analyzed more than 1.4 billion words, compared 600 brands, and is AI-powered. While the study’s findings may be helpful to brands, it’s also particularly interesting to see which brands are leveraging the science of emotion.

Continue reading below ↓

“We are thrilled to share the next generation of the Brand Intimacy study,” said Mario Natarelli, managing partner, MBLM. “Leveraging big data and artificial intelligence takes the emotional science behind brand performance to the next level. This new methodology gives us broader and more real-time insights. We are now able to assess more authentic and vivid sentiment from consumers.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

He continued: “Media and entertainment brands continue to thrive, likely boosted by the need of providing escape, comfort, and instant gratification. Disney’s rise to the top displays the resilience of the media and entertainment industry in unprecedented times. The brand has demonstrated its ability to continue to resonate with consumers, and form deep intimate connections and relationships, even in a fragmented media landscape.”

NOTE: This article first appeared on Esquiremag.ph. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.