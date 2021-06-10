Dipolog City now has its own Toyota dealership

Toyota is already the country’s largest and most successful car manufacturer. But does this mean the brand can just rest on its laurels? Not a chance.

The Japanese carmaker has just opened another new dealership, this time in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte—the second Toyota facility in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

It’s a pretty big one, too, taking up 7,200sqm of space. The facility boasts a 2,600sqm showroom, a service area equipped with six bays for general servicing and eight bays for paint and bodywork, and a capacity of 32 units per day.

“Toyota Cagayan de Oro, headed by Betty Lu, has been Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) partner for decades,” TMP president Atsuhiro Okamoto said in a statement. “And the opening of this new dealership in the middle of the pandemic is a testament of confidence in the management capabilities of the group, as well as our optimism in seeing economic recovery with job opportunities generated for the members of the community.”

Lu, meanwhile, shared that Toyota Dipolog is already looking forward to serving the local motoring community, saying she feels the business is “fortunate” to be in operation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We could say that Toyota Dipolog is worth waiting for. As we are very fortunate to open shop during the pandemic, we will strive to continue delivering Toyota’s tradition of excellent customer service and being the brand of choice among Zamboangeños,” she said.

If you’re interested in stopping by, Toyota Dipolog is located inside located at Barangay Sicayab and operates Monday to Saturday from 8am to 5pm. What cars do you plan on checking out here? Let us know in the comments.

