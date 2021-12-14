Meet the electric Toyotas we’ll be driving in the future

Toyota recently unveiled its plans to achieve carbon neutrality in Western Europe by 2035. It appears, however, that the company has even bolder goals on a global scale.

In a recent press briefing, Toyota Motor Corporation president Akio Toyoda laid down the carmaker’s big plans over the next decade. He made it clear that Toyota will aim to achieve carbon neutrality as well, and at the center of its strategy is an electric lineup.

This all-electric lineup will be diverse and will comprise two categories: carbon-reducing vehicles and carbon-neutral vehicles. This will provide customers with as many options as possible, ensuring that Toyota will be able to cater to the varying needs in different countries.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Specifically, Toyota wants to introduce 30 battery electric vehicles by 2030, more than half of which it has previewed during the briefing. Lexus EVs will also be included, and in fact, Toyoda has even mentioned that the luxury brand will develop a next-gen electric sports car that “inherits the driving taste, or the secret sauce, of the performance cultivated via the development of the LFA.”

The Japanese carmaker wants to reach global sales of 3.5 million BEVs by 2030. In the same year, Toyota wants Lexus to have BEVs in all vehicle segments in the same year and to have BEVs account for 100% of its sales in Europe, North America, and China. Thereafter, by 2035, the company wants EVs to make up 100% of its vehicle sales across the globe.

PHOTO BY Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK Photo Agency via Toyota

We know it might be hard to imagine seeing just electric Toyotas around the metro, but we know that’s bound to happen eventually. You can read the concluding statements from Toyoda’s speech below:

“As for why we try to keep so many options, in terms of business management, one might think it'd be more efficient to focus on fewer choices. However, we believe that quickly adapting to changes in the future is more important than trying to predict the future, which is uncertain. That is why we want to keep options available for our customers until the right path is clear.

“We at Toyota aim to be a company that contributes to the global environment, seeks to bring happiness to people, acts, and stays close to its customers. To sum it up, we want to become a company that produces happiness for all, for both individuals and society. We want to pass on an ever-better future for the children of today and those who will come after them. We always want the future to be brighter. I believe that the future is something to be created by all of us together.

“If we all take action with unity of mind and with will and passion, we will be able to leave behind many smiling faces and a beautiful Earth for the next generation. That is what I believe. And that is what we will achieve.”

If you want to see more of Toyota and Lexus’ EVs of the future, you can scroll through the images below.

PHOTO BY Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK Photo Agency via Toyota

PHOTO BY Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK Photo Agency via Toyota

PHOTO BY Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK Photo Agency via Toyota

PHOTO BY Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK Photo Agency via Toyota

PHOTO BY Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK Photo Agency via Toyota

PHOTO BY Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK Photo Agency via Toyota

PHOTO BY Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK Photo Agency via Toyota

PHOTO BY Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK Photo Agency via Toyota

PHOTO BY Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK Photo Agency via Toyota

PHOTO BY Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK Photo Agency via Toyota

PHOTO BY Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK Photo Agency via Toyota

PHOTO BY Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK Photo Agency via Toyota

PHOTO BY Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK Photo Agency via Toyota

PHOTO BY Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK Photo Agency via Toyota

PHOTO BY Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK Photo Agency via Toyota

PHOTO BY Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK Photo Agency via Toyota

PHOTO BY Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK Photo Agency via Toyota

