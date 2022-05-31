Toyota to jack up prices of the Vios, Innova in June; Fortuner, Hilux in July

Were you looking to buy a brand-new Toyota this year? Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but it looks like Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) will be implementing a general price increase effective June 1, 2022.

According to a trusted source, TMP will be bumping the prices of the Vios, Innova, Camry, Alphard, FJ Cruiser, Prius, and Coaster for June. Following that, the carmaker will then jack up the prices of the Hilux, Fortuner, and Hiace come July. At the very least, if you were eyeing any of the last three models we mentioned, you still have some time left before the price increases kick in.

The price hike will see all Vios variants (save for the Base and J trims) get a P10,000 SRP increase, while all Innova variants except the J will get a P20,000 price bump. Prices of select Hilux variants will go up by as much as P20,000, while the Fortuner range will see price increases of as much as P39,000.

The biggest losers—or gainers, rather—are the Alphard and the FJ Cruiser. The Alphard gets a P120,000 price bump, while the FJ Cruiser gets a P90,000 SRP increase.

Now, there are a lot of changes across the board, so we’ll just list down the new SRPs as of July 2022 below. Just take note that we’ll only go through the prices of all affected models.

2022 Toyota Vios prices:

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

Toyota Vios 1.5 GR-S CVT – P1,030,000

Toyota Vios 1.5 G CVT – P980,000

Toyota Vios 1.5 G MT* – P921,000

Toyota Vios 1.3 E CVT* – P911,000

Toyota Vios 1.3 E MT* – P861,000

Toyota Vios 1.3 XLE CVT – P862,000

Toyota Vios 1.3 XLE MT – P811,000

Toyota Vios 1.3 XE CVT (7 airbags)* – P818,000

Toyota Vios 1.3 XE CVT (7AB) – P764,000

Toyota Vios 1.3 J (7AB)* – P717,000

Toyota Vios 1.3 J MT (3AB) – P707,000

Toyota Vios 1.3 Base (7AB)* – P691,000

Toyota Vios 1.3 Base (3AB) – P681,000

*Indent order

2022 Toyota Innova prices:

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

Toyota Innova 2.8 V AT – P1,759,000

Toyota Innova 2.8 G AT – P1,612,000

Toyota Innova 2.8 G MT – P1,542,000

Toyota Innova 2.8 E AT – P1,365,000

Toyota Innova 2.8 E MT – P1,295,000

Toyota Innova 2.8 J DSL MT – P1,186,000

2022 Toyota Camry prices:

Toyota Camry 2.5 V HEV –P2,355,000

2022 Toyota Alphard prices:

Toyota Alphard 3.5L AT – P4,080,000

2022 Toyota FJ Cruiser prices:

Toyota FJ Cruiser 4x4 – P2,218,000

2022 Toyota Prius prices:

Toyota Prius – P2,436,000

Toyota Prius-C – P1,985,000

2022 Toyota Coaster prices:

Toyota Coaster 29-seater MT – P3,898,000

2022 Toyota Hilux prices:

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

Toyota Hilux 2.8 4x4 GR-S AT – P1,985,000

Toyota Hilux 2.8 4x4 Conquest AT – P1,875,000

Toyota Hilux 2.8 4x4 Conquest MT – P1,800,000

Toyota Hilux 2.4 4x2 Conquest AT – P1,515,000

Toyota Hilux 2.4 4x2 Conquest MT – P1,439,000

Toyota Hilux 2.4 4x2 G AT – P1,343,000

Toyota Hilux 2.4 4x2 G MT – P1,267,000

Toyota Hilux 2.4 4x2 E MT – P1,151,000

Toyota Hilux 2.4 4x4 J MT – P1,164,000

Toyota Hilux Toyota Hilux 2.4 4x2 J MT – P966,000

Toyota Hilux 2.4 4x2 FX w/ Rear AC MT – P1,083,000

Toyota Hilux 2.4 4x2 Cargo MT – P960,000

Toyota Hilux 2.4 4x2 Cab & Chassis MT – P856,000

2022 Toyota Fortuner prices:

PHOTO BY Top Gear Philippines

Toyota Fortuner 2.8 4x4 GR-S AT – P2,509,000

Toyota Fortuner 2.8 4x4 LTD AT 2T – P2,465,000

Toyota Fortuner 2.8 4x2 LTD AT 2T – P2,305,000

Toyota Fortuner 2.8 4x2 Q AT – P2,043,000

Toyota Fortuner 2.4 4x2 V AT – P1,879,000

Toyota Fortuner 2.4 4x2 G AT – P1,762,000

Toyota Fortuner 2.4 4x2 G MT – P1,671,000

2022 Toyota Hiace prices:

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

Toyota Hiace Super Grandia Elite AT – P3,098,000

Toyota Hiace Super Grandia Leather AT – P2,723,000

Toyota Hiace GL Grandia Tourer AT – P2,399,000

Toyota Hiace GL Grandia AT – P2,225,000

Toyota Hiace GL Grandia MT – P2,150,000

Toyota Hiace Commuter Deluxe – P1,679,000

Toyota Hiace Commuter MT (old) – P1,379,000

Toyota Hiace Cargo – P1,136,000

