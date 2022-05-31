Toyota to jack up prices of the Vios, Innova in June; Fortuner, Hilux in July

Were you looking to buy a brand-new Toyota this year? Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but it looks like Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) will be implementing a general price increase effective June 1, 2022.
According to a trusted source, TMP will be bumping the prices of the Vios, Innova, Camry, Alphard, FJ Cruiser, Prius, and Coaster for June. Following that, the carmaker will then jack up the prices of the Hilux, Fortuner, and Hiace come July. At the very least, if you were eyeing any of the last three models we mentioned, you still have some time left before the price increases kick in.
OUR LATEST TOYOTA REVIEWS:
Review: 2022 Toyota Raize 1.0 Turbo CVT
Review: 2022 Toyota Avanza 1.5 G CVT
The price hike will see all Vios variants (save for the Base and J trims) get a P10,000 SRP increase, while all Innova variants except the J will get a P20,000 price bump. Prices of select Hilux variants will go up by as much as P20,000, while the Fortuner range will see price increases of as much as P39,000.
The biggest losers—or gainers, rather—are the Alphard and the FJ Cruiser. The Alphard gets a P120,000 price bump, while the FJ Cruiser gets a P90,000 SRP increase.
Now, there are a lot of changes across the board, so we’ll just list down the new SRPs as of July 2022 below. Just take note that we’ll only go through the prices of all affected models.
2022 Toyota Vios prices:
- Toyota Vios 1.5 GR-S CVT – P1,030,000
- Toyota Vios 1.5 G CVT – P980,000
- Toyota Vios 1.5 G MT* –P921,000
- Toyota Vios 1.3 E CVT* – P911,000
- Toyota Vios 1.3 E MT* – P861,000
- Toyota Vios 1.3 XLE CVT – P862,000
- Toyota Vios 1.3 XLE MT – P811,000
- Toyota Vios 1.3 XE CVT (7 airbags)* – P818,000
- Toyota Vios 1.3 XE CVT (7AB) – P764,000
- Toyota Vios 1.3 J (7AB)* – P717,000
- Toyota Vios 1.3 J MT (3AB) – P707,000
- Toyota Vios 1.3 Base (7AB)* – P691,000
- Toyota Vios 1.3 Base (3AB) – P681,000
*Indent order
2022 Toyota Innova prices:
- Toyota Innova 2.8 V AT – P1,759,000
- Toyota Innova 2.8 G AT – P1,612,000
- Toyota Innova 2.8 G MT – P1,542,000
- Toyota Innova 2.8 E AT – P1,365,000
- Toyota Innova 2.8 E MT –P1,295,000
- Toyota Innova 2.8 J DSL MT – P1,186,000
READ MORE TOYOTA REVIEWS:
Review: 2021 Toyota Innova 2.8 V Diesel AT
Review: 2021 Toyota Hilux G 4x2 AT
2022 Toyota Camry prices:
- Toyota Camry 2.5 V HEV –P2,355,000
2022 Toyota Alphard prices:
- Toyota Alphard 3.5L AT – P4,080,000
2022 Toyota FJ Cruiser prices:
- Toyota FJ Cruiser 4x4 – P2,218,000
2022 Toyota Prius prices:
- Toyota Prius – P2,436,000
- Toyota Prius-C – P1,985,000
2022 Toyota Coaster prices:
- Toyota Coaster 29-seater MT – P3,898,000
2022 Toyota Hilux prices:
- Toyota Hilux 2.8 4x4 GR-S AT – P1,985,000
- Toyota Hilux 2.8 4x4 Conquest AT – P1,875,000
- Toyota Hilux 2.8 4x4 Conquest MT – P1,800,000
- Toyota Hilux 2.4 4x2 Conquest AT – P1,515,000
- Toyota Hilux 2.4 4x2 Conquest MT – P1,439,000
- Toyota Hilux 2.4 4x2 G AT – P1,343,000
- Toyota Hilux 2.4 4x2 G MT – P1,267,000
- Toyota Hilux 2.4 4x2 E MT – P1,151,000
- Toyota Hilux 2.4 4x4 J MT – P1,164,000
- Toyota Hilux Toyota Hilux 2.4 4x2 J MT – P966,000
- Toyota Hilux 2.4 4x2 FX w/ Rear AC MT – P1,083,000
- Toyota Hilux 2.4 4x2 Cargo MT – P960,000
- Toyota Hilux 2.4 4x2 Cab & Chassis MT – P856,000
READ MORE TOYOTA REVIEWS:
Review: 2021 Toyota Fortuner 2.8 4x4 LTD
Review: 2021 Toyota Hilux Conquest 2.8 4x4 AT
2022 Toyota Fortuner prices:
- Toyota Fortuner 2.8 4x4 GR-S AT – P2,509,000
- Toyota Fortuner 2.8 4x4 LTD AT 2T – P2,465,000
- Toyota Fortuner 2.8 4x2 LTD AT 2T – P2,305,000
- Toyota Fortuner 2.8 4x2 Q AT – P2,043,000
- Toyota Fortuner 2.4 4x2 V AT – P1,879,000
- Toyota Fortuner 2.4 4x2 G AT – P1,762,000
- Toyota Fortuner 2.4 4x2 G MT – P1,671,000
2022 Toyota Hiace prices:
- Toyota Hiace Super Grandia Elite AT – P3,098,000
- Toyota Hiace Super Grandia Leather AT – P2,723,000
- Toyota Hiace GL Grandia Tourer AT – P2,399,000
- Toyota Hiace GL Grandia AT – P2,225,000
- Toyota Hiace GL Grandia MT – P2,150,000
- Toyota Hiace Commuter Deluxe – P1,679,000
- Toyota Hiace Commuter MT (old) – P1,379,000
- Toyota Hiace Cargo – P1,136,000
Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.