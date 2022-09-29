Own a small business? Toyota wants you to know it has your back

With the way the economy is going, these are some very uncertain times for local businesses. But if you think the big corporations have it rough, just imagine what smaller players are going through.

If you’re the owner of a micro, small or medium enterprise (MSME), Toyota Motor Philippines wants you to know it’s here to help your business in whatever way it can—be it through workhorses like the recently-launched Lite Ace or its Kabuhayan on Wheels financing program.

The Lite Ace is being offered by the carmaker for as low as P2,903.50 a week through the company’s Lite Sa Bulsa financing scheme. TMP’s vehicle loans and other financing options under the Kabuhayan on Wheels program are also customizable in order to suit the needs of its customers.

What’s more, MSMEs that avail of TMP’s Kabuhayan on Wheels financing offers are entitled to a free P5,000 gas card. With the way fuel prices have been fluctuating lately, any relief at the gas pump is a welcome one.

The 2023 Toyota Lite Ace is available in a variety of forms, including a pickup, panel van, and aluminum cargo van. If any of these sound like the perfect fit for your business, then TMP’s Kabuhayan on Wheels financing program should be worth looking into. Planning to do so?

