Toyota has officially sold more than 2 million units in PH

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has achieved yet another milestone: the carmaker has now officially sold more than two million units in our market since it started operations in 1988.

Toyota has been the leading car brand in the Philippines for decades, and it posted its highest-ever year-end market share at 46.3% in 2021. This market dominance also ranks as the highest for Toyota within the ASEAN region.

“Surpassing the two million mark would not be possible without the support of our loyal Toyota and Lexus customers, the commitment of our 73-strong Toyota dealer network, and of course the sense of ownership that every TMP team member has to our goal and responsibility of providing mobility for all,” said TMP president Atsuhiro Okamoto. “Thank you for making the Philippines a Toyota country.”

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the generations of Toyota owners in the Philippines who have trusted and embraced the Toyota brand since TMP opened more than three decades ago,” said TMP chairman Alfred Ty. “We are truly humbled that Filipinos have welcomed the Toyota brand as family, and we are grateful to be entrusted with the responsibility of helping the Philippines build a mobility-empowered society. Your continued trust and patronage inspire us to continuously improve and evolve our operations, so that we can help modernize mobility and contribute to nation-building.”

TMP’s manufacturing plant in Santa Rosa, Laguna, has officially rolled out over 958,000 completely knocked down (CKD) units since it started operations. Last year, TMP sold more than 35,000 Vios and 13,000 Innova units, two of its locally manufactured models.

“More than just selling cars, TMP is all about addressing people’s mobility needs,” added Okamoto. “Through the years, we have been placing greater importance in improving customer service, value-chain offers, and overall Toyota ownership experience. We are assuring our customers that we are with them at every step of their customer journey, providing them flexibility, connectivity, convenience—all with the goal of producing mass happiness for all.”

