Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the all-new Toyota Avanza

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has wasted no time bringing in the all-new Toyota Avanza. The next-generation model has now been officially launched in our market merely four months after its global debut.

We’re sure that after all the teasers and leaks, a lot of you are looking forward to learning more about this new model. So without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Toyota Avanza.

Variants and prices

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

The Avanza lands in our market with four variants in total—two of which have manual gearboxes and the other two with CVTs. The range starts at P813,000 and tops out at P1,039,000. You can check out the full price list below:

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

2022 Toyota Avanza

Toyota Avanza 1.3 J MT – P813,000 Toyota Avanza 1.3 E MT – P928,000 Toyota Avanza 1.3 E CVT – P984,000 Toyota Avanza 1.5 G CVT – P1,039,000

Exterior

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

The most noticeable change to the all-new Avanza is the exterior. While it still bears some resemblance to the old model, this new one now sports (once again) thin, swept-back headlamps that take the place of the split-horizontal design of the previous model.

The trapezoidal grille is now also wider, tapering down from just under the hood all the way to the front bumper. You’ll see other Toyotas sporting a similar front-grille design such as in the Camry and the Raize.

Out back, the design tweaks get even bigger. The L-shaped taillights on the old model have now been replaced with much sleeker taillights that give the rear a very sexy look. The liftgate also features trapezoidal creases to match the front fascia. Toyota has done away with all the chrome on this end as well.

Apart from the styling, what’s also important to point out here is the size difference. The all-new Avanza now measures 4,395mm long, 1,730mm wide, and 1,700mm tall (G CVT variant) with 190mm of ground clearance and a 2,750mm wheelbase. That makes this bigger than its predecessor in all aspects.

Continue reading below ↓

The new model also sits on 16- or 15-inch alloy wheels shod in 195/60 R16 or 185/65 R15 tires, respectively. The base variant gets 15-inch steel wheels with 185/65 R15 rubber. Color options include Silver Metallic and Black Metallic. G and E variants can be had in Dark Red Mica Metallic or Greenish Gun Metal Mica Metallic, while J variants are available in White.

ALSO READ:

Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the new Mitsubishi Xpander

The new Suzuki Swift is now in PH with an P844,000 price tag

Interior

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

Continue reading below ↓

Inside, the Avanza has also received a major overhaul. The dashboard has been reworked from one end to another. The steering wheel has a more robust design, the infotainment system is mounted atop the dash, there are new cubbies up front, and the gearshift lever is now in a much higher position than before.

The cabin features new two-tone fabric seats with four-way manual adjustment in the front row. The second-row seats can be reclined and slid forward and back. A new ‘Long Sofa Mode’ is now available for the second- and third-row seats as well.

Engine and specs

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

The all-new Toyota Avanza still comes with two engine options. One is a 1.3-liter 1NR-VE in-line-four gasoline mill that generates 97hp at 6,000rpm and 122Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. This can be mated to a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT.

The other is a 1.5-liter 2NR-VE four-pot gasoline powertrain capable of 105hp at 6,000rpm and 138Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. At launch, this is only available in the G CVT trim and can only be spec’d with the new CVT. Apart from the new transmission, another big change with this next-gen model is its new front-wheel-drive layout.

The Avanza’s suspension setup is comprised of MacPherson struts up front and a torsion beam out back. It is equipped with front disc and rear drum brakes.

Extra features

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

There’s quite a few added tech equipped in the all-new Avanza. For starters, G and E variants get eight-inch infotainment systems with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as digital A/C controls—J variants get a 6.75-inch touchscreen display without smartphone connectivity.

The four USB charging ports, speed-sensing door locks, ABS, vehicle stability control with traction control, and hill-start assist all come as standard. All variants, save for the base J, are equipped with a reversing camera with rear parking sensors.

The G CVT variant that currently sits atop the range is also equipped with blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, a first for the Avanza.

What do you think of the all-new Avanza, people? We’ll have more photos and stories featuring this next-generation Toyota up on our website soon, so stay tuned.

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.