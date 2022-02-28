The incoming top-of-the-line Toyota Avanza could be priced at P1.039-M

The last time we were here talking about the Toyota Avanza, we were only able to give you guys a few important details. Well, we’re back discussing the next-generation MPV again, and this time, we have more details.

By more details, we mean prices. A source has just provided us with what we can only assume is the official price list for the all-new Avanza. Check it out below:

Toyota Avanza 1.5 G A/T – P1,039,000 Toyota Avanza 1.3 E A/T – P984,000 Toyota Avanza 1.3 E M/T – P928,000 Toyota Avanza 1.3 J M/T – P813,000

The prices check out with what Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has given us so far. There are only four variants as mentioned previously, as TMP is expected to discontinue the top-spec Veloz. Could this mean TMP might be freeing up space in the stable for, say, a new Avanza GR-S? Who knows.

Photos are still scarce at the moment, but we’ve been told that inside, the Avanza will get new black-stitched seats. Speaking of seats, the second and third rows also come with a ‘Long Sofa Mode.’ We’re not sure how that works just yet.

The details we mentioned in our last article also check out with the latest spec sheet from our source. Two engine options will be available: the 105hp, 137Nm 1.5-liter mill, and a 97hp, 122Nm 1.3-liter powertrain. Also, all variants except the base J get eight-inch infotainment systems with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

That’s all we have at the moment. None of these are official yet, but they do give us a good idea of what’s to come. What do you think of the all-new Avanza so far?

