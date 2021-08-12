Toyota PH can now handle the LTO renewal and transfer of ownership of your entire fleet

Owning a car is convenient. Taking care of the requirements that come with ownership? Not as much. If you think renewing your registration or handling the transfer of ownership for your personal vehicle is one hassle too many already, just imagine what someone who manages a fleet has to go through.

With this dilemma in mind, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has launched its Fleet Management Service, a new system that manages select fleet requirements and operations so you don’t have to.

Some of the services included in TMP’s new fleet-management offering are Land Transportation Office (LTO) registration renewal, insurance claims and renewal, and transfer of ownership. It also notifies you when vehicles are due to be serviced, schedules appointments, and even makes arrangements for driver training.

Toyota Financial Services Philippines already avails of the brand’s Fleet Management Service—a move that the company says saves businesses money and optimizes operational efficiency. Further expansion is already in the pipeline, TMP adds.

By the sound of it, this setup has all the bases of running a fleet covered. Depending on the size of your fleet, this could be worth looking into—especially if you already have your hands full with other concerns. Think going this route when it comes to business operations is a sound decision to make?

