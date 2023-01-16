Toyota bumps Fortuner SRP by P26k, Hilux by P18k

We’ve observed over the past few years that Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) usually starts implementing price increases in January. Well, after the recent adjustments to the Wigo’s pricing, it seems TMP has more lined up for this month.

The carmaker has now quietly adjusted the prices of the Fortuner and will reportedly do the same for the Hilux. The two popular models, however, only get very minor updates.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

This is it: Suzuki has officially unveiled the five-door Jimny

There’s a good chance the 2023 Honda Civic Type R is launching in PH soon

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Fortuner and Hilux both get new local data communication modules (LDCMs). According to TMP’s website, the LDCM is a type of in-vehicle communication device that sends data connected to various in-vehicle ECUs such as fuel levels, warnings, and kilometer readings to Toyota’s Regional Server.

All Fortuner variants get LDCMs and a P26,000 price bump. All Hilux variants except for J and cab-and-chassis trims also receive the update along with an P18,000 increase—this one, however, still isn’t visible on the TMP website. We’ll keep you posted once we receive confirmation. For now, you can check out the price lists below for a better look.

Toyota Fortuner 2023 price list

Toyota Fortuner 2.8 GR-S 4x4 – P2,595,000 (+P26,000)

(+P26,000) Toyota Fortuner 2.8 LTD 4x4 AT – P2,545,000* (+P26,000)

(+P26,000) Toyota Fortuner 2.8 LTD 4x2 AT – P2,382,000* (+P26,000)

(+P26,000) Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Q 4x2 AT – P2,115,000* (+P26,000)

(+P26,000) Toyota Fortuner 2.4 V 4x2 AT – P1,973,000* (+P26,000)

(+P26,000) Toyota Fortuner 2.4 G 4x2 AT – P1,828,000 (+P26,000)

(+P26,000) Toyota Fortuner 2.4 G 4x2 MT – P1,736,000 (+P26,000)

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

*Additional P10,000 (LTD) or P15,000 (Q and V) for Pearl finish

Toyota Hilux 2023 price list

Toyota Hilux 2.8 GR-S 4x4 AT – P2,057,000**

Toyota Hilux 2.8 Conquest 4x4 AT – P1,957,000** (+P18,000)

(+P18,000) Toyota Hilux 2.8 Conquest 4x4 MT – P1,862,000** (+P18,000)

(+P18,000) Toyota Hilux 2.4 Conquest 4x2 AT – P1,562,000** (+P18,000)

(+P18,000) Toyota Hilux 2.4 Conquest 4x2 MT – P1,486,000** (+P18,000)

(+P18,000) Toyota Hilux 2.4 G 4x2 AT – P1,379,000 (+P18,000)

(+P18,000) Toyota Hilux 2.4 G 4x2 MT – P1,303,000 (+P18,000)

(+P18,000) Toyota Hilux 2.4 E 4x2 MT – P1,174,000 (+P18,000)

(+P18,000) Toyota Hilux 2.4 J 4x4 MT – P1,169,000 (no changes)

(no changes) Toyota Hilux 2.4 J 4x2 MT – P971,000 (no changes)

**Additional P20,000 for Emotional Red finish