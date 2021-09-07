Toyota PH extends P6,000/month Wigo offer until end of September

Good news for buyers looking for a starter car on a budget. Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is once again extending a handful of promo offers for the month of September, including a pretty sweet one for the Wigo.

For the month of September 2021, the Toyota Wigo 1.0 E MT can still be had for just P5,970 per month over five years with a 50% downpayment.

The Toyota Innova 2.8 J Diesel MT, meanwhile, is being offered for as low as P12,372 a month with a 15% downpayment. What’s more, units come with free insurance for the first year of ownership. And if you’re willing to pay in cash, you can also get as much as P45,000 off.

If you’re looking to move up a segment towards a midsize SUV, the brand is also offering the larger Fortuner 4x2 G AT for as low as P16,992 (or up to P65,000 off via cash payment). The Toyota Hiace Commuter Deluxe can also be had for P17,155 per month with a 50% downpayment (60 months to pay).

Continue reading below ↓

And finally, select brand-new Toyota models are entitled to free periodic maintenance for up to 20,000km, while brand-new Vios units come with a five-year (or 150,000km) warranty.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

There’s no telling if TMP has plans to extend these deals past the month of September, so those of you interested might want to act fast. Which of these deals do you think is the most appealing? Let us know in the comments.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.