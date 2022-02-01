Report: Toyota was the world’s top-selling automaker in 2021

Toyota made it back to the top of global sales charts in 2020 as it overtook Volkswagen to become the top-selling car company in the world. Now, it appears 2021 has been the same story for the carmaker.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Toyota Motor Corporation’s group sales—which includes that of subsidiaries such as Daihatsu and Hino—were at 10.5 million units for the year, which reflected a 10.1% year-on-year growth. The Volkswagen Group, meanwhile, moved only 8.88 million vehicles in the same period, which showed a 5% year-on-year decline. It was also Volkswagen’s lowest sales figure in 10 years.

Bloomberg cites Toyota’s “exhaustive monitoring of its supply chain” and “stockpiling of semiconductors” as the key to its success despite the chip shortage and several COVID-related lockdowns hampering its production throughout the year.

If all goes well for Toyota in 2022, then we can expect the year to be an even bigger one for the Japanese marque. It is reportedly eyeing to build 11 million vehicles worldwide in the next fiscal year, an output that’s set to top the company’s previous record set more than five years ago.

